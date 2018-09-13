Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganpati 2018: Randhir Kapoor confirms RK Studio’s final celebrations

Chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya are loud and the beats of the dhol are louder. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have kicked off in the city with much fervour. Bollywood is leaving no stone unturned to welcome its favourite god into their homes. Even as celebrations loom large over many homes and studios, there’s an air of gloom over RK Studio in Chembur. All speculations, over whether this is the last time Ganpati will make its way into the gates of the iconic location can be put to rest. Randhir Kapoor has confirmed that the studio will soon be sold.

Speaking of the emotional connection the studio has with the festival, he said, “We are sad that the studio is closing and being sold, but after last year’s fire it is impossible to rebuild to the studio. With the bad roads and metro work, no actor is willing to travel to Chembur."

“Ganpatiji will always be special to us. As long as it’s with us, Ganpati will stay here. And even if we go anywhere, we will take it there,” Randhir added.

RK Studio was gutted in September 2017 after a huge fire broke out at the iconic location in Chembur. Reports suggest that the fire claimed memorabilia and other film-related items that were the prized possessions of the studio.