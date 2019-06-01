In Com Staff June 01 2019, 2.41 pm June 01 2019, 2.41 pm

Madhavan is an Indian actor who took our breath away when we first set eyes on him. This tall, dark and handsome hunk will be celebrating his 49th birthday on the 1st of June, guys! Ain’t he ageing like fine wine? He has come a long way and proved his mettle as an actor in both Bollywood and the south. Madhavan started his career with advertisements and TV shows. We first got a whiff of him on the hit TV show, ‘ Banegi Apni Baat’. His hotness continued to woo us further with his portrayal as Deputy Commandant Preet in Doordarshan’s Sea Hawks! And then came the much-loved show Ghar Jamai where he was paired opposite Mandira Bedi. It was one of the most watched shows back in the day. However, his iconic role as the protagonist in the film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein did it for us! It won’t come as a surprise, but did you know he has won over 4 Filmfare Awards? INSANE!

Throughout his career, in the south and in Bollywood, Madhavan has been consistent with his superb acting skills. Every performance has been praiseworthy. In fact, his latest stint with a web series took the internet by storm. Interestingly, Madhavan is a vegetarian and has gone on to endorse PETA. Is there anything about this man we won’t love? Since we can’t get enough of him, how about we take a sneak peek into the future to see what lies ahead for this gorgeous man?

Let’s find out what Ganesha has to say.

Astrological Observations:

The ensuing year for R Madhavan seems progressive. However, he is to experience new challenges. He is likely to have a new kind of role to perform. This indicates a new opening for him. He has to accept new challenges and work hard over the same to prove his ability as a versatile actor. It would help him to look for new alliances in order to get more promising opportunities to work upon. A sense of discontent is likely to brew in. R Madhavan will need to be wise enough to channelize this energy to bring out an excellent performance. His fans will undoubtedly see these new traits in his personality. He is to remain determined to prove his ability as a talented actor. Our boy is likely to get involved in some charity for a social cause.

Till the end of October 2019, Jupiter may continue to view the Radical position of the Sun. This period seems much eventful. He may get the right platform to showcase his hidden talent. He is to remain strongly motivated to prove his talent and versatility to perform different roles. He is likely to be applauded for his outstanding performance.

He may lean towards spirituality and learn a lot in the process. It would help to gather strength from this so he can continue to kick some serious ass with his talent. However, it seems as though he may need to work for extended hours in the coming year.

The movement of wily Saturn through the eighth house for his Sun is to have a kind of dampening effect on his ambitions. The period till the end of January 2020 seems much challenging for R Madhavan. He needs to refrain from any kind of controversy. He may not have more choices to select from. From February 2020 things are likely to start moving favourably for him. Progressive forces are to work effectively now on. He is likely to get the opportunity to climb further up the ladder and prove his ability as a talented actor.