Bollywood Ganpati 2018: Khandaan has festive visarjan, but without Salman Khan Rushabh Dhruv September 14 2018, 11.09 pm September 14 2018, 11.09 pm

Dhols, nagada and a lot of energetic vibes is what the festival of Ganpati is all about.

The 11-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and just like all devotees, even Bollywood is soaked in the Bappa mode. Amongst the many B-town celebs who are in the thick of festivities, it’s celebration time for the Khandaan too. Yep, we are talking about Salman Khan’s family. For the past few years, Lord Ganesha is welcomed for one and a half day at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s abode and not at the Galaxy apartments, and this time was no different.

Friday marked the visarjan day of Salman’s Ganapati Bappa and we must say the festive night was filled with a lot of enthusiasm. Amidst the chaos, we see security personnel donning Loveratri tee's that indicate that the flick's promotion is on in full-swing here. Salman missed his Ganpati visarjan owning to his busy schedule. The actor was in Lonavla this morning shooting for the promotions of the Bigg Boss 12, but was expected to make it back home in time for visarjan. Seems like it was not to be. His rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, though, made her presence felt.

Before the visarjan, close family friends visited Arpita’s home for the Bappa’s last darshan. From ace choreographer Saroj Khan to Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Georgia Andriani, Sanjay Dutt to newbie Warina Hussain, all made it to Arpita's Khar residence.

We can hear them say, ‘Ganpati bappa morya pudhchya varshi lavkar ya’.