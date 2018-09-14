image
Saturday, September 15th 2018
English
back
Arpita KhanBollywoodEntertainmentGanesh 2018Ganpati Bappa MoryaIulia VanturMumbaiSalman KhanVisarjan
nextGanpati 2018: Shilpa Shetty’s visarjan dance is everything festive
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 exclusive: Salman Khan leaves Lonavala to attend Ganpati visarjan

Ganpati 2018: Salman Khan’s quirky plan to promote Loveratri on visarjan day

The bane of bhai's cameos