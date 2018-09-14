Ganpati 2018: Salman Khan’s quirky plan to promote Loveratri on visarjan day

Salman Khan is putting all the muscle he can behind the launch of Ayush Sharma with Loveratri. At the Ganpati visarjan though he did that quite literally. As we reached Arpita Khan’s house in Juhu to record the visarjan on Friday evening, we couldn’t help but notice the many guards who were stationed outside. All sporting the Loveratri t-shirts.

Meet Raees: He has been guarding Salman before Shah Rukh Khan played Raees in 2017. We have always seen him in a dark grey safari but today was different. The muscle man and several others have been asked to sport the t-shirt. Free publicity for a film that will be hitting screens on October 5th this year. Pyaar Karna Filmon Se Seekha Hai — says the Tshirt. A genre that Salman used to attain instant stardom when he hit screens with Maine Pyar Kiya almost three decades ago.

Bhai is clearly hoping that armed with his dandiya skills and ability to romance on screen, jijaji Ayush too will dance into the hearts of the cine lover. Till that happens he will put all his night behind the films promotion. Will leave no opportunity to spread the word. Frankly, we love the idea. Now half expecting the bodyguards to perform dandiya raas on Navratri as well. Till then, Ganpati Bappa Morya.