Ganpati 2018: Salman Khan's visarjan plans trumped by traffic!

The army of drummers are on the streets and city is reveling as they celebrate the one and half day visarjan on Friday. The sound of the drums and the dancing on the streets is evidence of the zeal and fervour around this loved festival. But there is one person who has missed the fun. Salman Khan, who had every intention of making it to his sister Arpita’s visarjan, has missed the ritual.

Earlier in the day, we learnt that Salman Khan was at the Bigg Boss venue in Lonavla readying for the big show that premieres its 12th season on Sunday. Sources also told us that he would make it to the visarjan on Friday evening but scenes from the family home in Bandra suggests that Salman has missed the event. It may be safe to say that he left the venue for home and, like the rest of us, got stuck in traffic. Even the mighty Salman Khan couldn’t beat the traffic.

Salman did make time to celebrate the festival though. He was at Arpita’s place on Thursday when the family brought the idol home and later in the night at the Ambani residence. Salman is a rather busy man given that Bigg Boss will hit our screens on Sunday and the crew are neck-deep in prep.

View this post on Instagram This is how I am preparing for Bigg Boss season 12 #BB12 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Sep 14, 2018 at 6:16am PDT

Speaking of Arpita’s Ganpati, her residence saw some of the family’s closest friends turn up for the visarjan before he moved to Salman’s residence where the emersion will take place.