Ganpati 2018: Shah Rukh Khan's little AbRam has an adorable name for Lord Ganesha!

Like everyone, king Khan Shah Rukh Khan too dived in festive spirit as he welcomed Lord Ganesha home. Treating fans with a sneak peek into the Ganpati puja at his household, the actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of the lovely Ganesha statue with little AbRam standing infront of almighty, with folded hands. Furthermore, junior Khan has also picked a cute nickname for his Bappa!

Through his post, SRK revealed that AbRam adorably calls Ganpati Bappa as Ganpati ‘Pappa’. How sweet, isn’t it? The little one can be seen dressed in blue and white kurta-pyjama. The idol is beautifully decorated and is surrounded by aarti plates.

The Raaes star unveiled the statue days after he attended the grand Ganpati celebration at the Ambani house, along with wife Gauri.

Meanwhile, King Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Zero. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film will see the star playing a dwarf and a double role. Also starring Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, R Madhavan and Abhay Deol among others, the film is slated to hit the screens on December 21.