Bollywood Ganpati 2018: Shilpa Shetty’s visarjan dance is everything festive Murtuza Nullwala September 14 2018, 10.54 pm September 14 2018, 10.54 pm

The dhols are out and the fanfare is only rising as Ganpati graces many homes. Many Bollywood celebs welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their homes on Thursday and one of the celebs was the leggy lass Shilpa Shetty. Every year the actress has Bappa at her house for one and a half day and this year was no different. On Friday, during visarjan, Shilpa danced her heart out. The actress is known for her amazing dance moves and didn’t shy away from showing off thumkas during the visarjan.

Shilpa wasn’t alone in the festivities. Her hubby Raj Kundra too shook a leg on the beats of dhol with their son Riaan. Shilpa, Raj and their family members looked super excited to bid goodbye to Ganpati. And why now? Bappa’s blessings surely make everyone happy. All the dancing and revelry aside, doesn’t Shilpa look stunning in this pink saree.

Speaking of her career, Shilpa has been away from the big screen for quite a while now. Her last film as a lead actress was 2007 release Apne. However, she has been quite active on television with reality shows, and also in the digital world with her fitness shows. And how can we forget Shilpa’s Sunday binge videos on Instagram which make our mouth water time and again? All said and done, we are sure fans of the actress would love to see her on the big screen again.