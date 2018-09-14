Ganpati 2018: Watch Katrina Kaif muddle the Ganpati aarti

Like every year, Salman Khan’s family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganpati was welcomed at the actor’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence on Thursday. Friends and family gathered for the celebrations and a grand aarti took place in the evening. Katrina, who shares a great bond with the Khan family, also attended the celebrations. She followed the family and performed the aarti of Ganpati Bappa but she made a glaring mistake.

Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, posted a video in which we can see Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Katrina Kaif and others performing aarti. Well, it is surely a beautiful video, but a mistake done by Katrina grabbed our attention. An aarti is usually done clockwise and while we can see everyone has done it perfectly, Katrina is seen performing the ritual anti-clockwise. We wonder how she managed to get it wrong given that she’s a regular at the Khandaan Ganpati celebrations.

Speaking of the actress’ films, she will soon be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which is slated to release during Diwali this year. She also has Zero and Bharat in her kitty. While the former releases during Christmas this year, the latter will hit the screens on Eid next year. Kat’s next three films are with all the three Khans – Aamir Khan (TOH), Shah Rukh Khan (Zero) and Salman Khan (Bharat).