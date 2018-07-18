home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Gauahar Khan, Swara Bhasker join the #TalkToAMuslim trend

Gauahar Khan, Swara Bhasker join the #TalkToAMuslim trend

First published: July 18, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Updated: July 18, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

#TalkToAMuslim is the latest talk of the town. In an effort to help people overcome the preconceived notions about the Muslim community, Twitterati took to their respective Twitter handles with the popular hashtag, spreading that they are Muslims and are willing to talk to anybody on any topic. Bollywood to jumped in on the trend. Actresses Swara Bhasker and Gauahar Khan aimed at busting several myths about Muslims through tweets and placards.

In one of her tweets, Swara also directed her angst towards the BJP, writing a ‘loud and clear message’.

Few days back, Gauahar too voiced her concerns and made a ‘humble request’ to Narendra Modi, to lead the country with love for all its citizens.

The hashtag #TalkToAMuslim kicked off when communities across the United Kingdom started responding to some violent threats contained in a letter which promised that April 3 would be marked as a 'Punish a Muslim Day'. Reportedly, an anonymous letter with the phrase was distributed to several homes and businesses in east London, the Midlands and Yorkshire in the month of May.

However, the trend also led to the outrage of many Twitter users who felt that the hashtag was unnecessary and that the situation was not that bad in India.

SHOW MORE
tags: ##TalkToAMuslim #BJP #Bollywood #Entertainment #Gauahar Khan #myths #Narendra Modi #Swara Bhasker #Trend

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All