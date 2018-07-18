Gauahar Khan, Swara Bhasker join the #TalkToAMuslim trend

#TalkToAMuslim is the latest talk of the town. In an effort to help people overcome the preconceived notions about the Muslim community, Twitterati took to their respective Twitter handles with the popular hashtag, spreading that they are Muslims and are willing to talk to anybody on any topic. Bollywood to jumped in on the trend. Actresses Swara Bhasker and Gauahar Khan aimed at busting several myths about Muslims through tweets and placards.

#TalkToAMuslim seriously didn’t think a day would come where talking to a muslim leader or a commoner would question ur patriotism or ur belief in ur own faith!!by land I am a Hindu ,by faith I am a Muslim and by heart n soul INDIAN is my identity !!! #killThehate #spreadlove pic.twitter.com/kiXaHNmplA — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) July 17, 2018

In one of her tweets, Swara also directed her angst towards the BJP, writing a ‘loud and clear message’.

Few days back, Gauahar too voiced her concerns and made a ‘humble request’ to Narendra Modi, to lead the country with love for all its citizens.

It’s so sad that @BJP4India political agenda is only n only against Muslims in this country! A humble request to @PMOIndia to lead this country with love for all its citizens!why should every headline be only pitting us against each other! #unityIndiversity remember??? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) July 14, 2018

The hashtag #TalkToAMuslim kicked off when communities across the United Kingdom started responding to some violent threats contained in a letter which promised that April 3 would be marked as a 'Punish a Muslim Day'. Reportedly, an anonymous letter with the phrase was distributed to several homes and businesses in east London, the Midlands and Yorkshire in the month of May.

However, the trend also led to the outrage of many Twitter users who felt that the hashtag was unnecessary and that the situation was not that bad in India.

What kind of a STUPID hashtag is this! #TalkToAMuslim ???

Let’s not stoop to such levels! — Mirchi Sayema (@MirchiSayema) July 17, 2018

What the hell is this #TalkToAMuslim hashtag?



There is no stigma associated with talking to Muslims. Some of my best friends are Muslims and when we talk to each other , we don't think of each other's religion.



This hashtag is demeaning Muslims. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 17, 2018