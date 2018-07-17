Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan are hotness personified in this latest picture from New York

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's little angel, Suhana Khan, has grown up to be one gorgeous lady and how. Her latest pictures are proof that she is one mesmerising beauty who has the power to rule Bollywood with her charm, just like her father. She has inherited the best from her parents and we love how she has groomed herself to perfection. If you think we are boasting, just check the latest picture shared by mommy Gauri Khan and you would agree with us too!

While Shah Rukh Khan is back from the family holiday in Europe, the ladies seem to have moved to the States to enjoy an extended vacation. The recent picture that Gauri has posted on Instagram from New York sees Suhana in the best of moods. Sunrays brushing her face and a perfect little smile, tresses left open, Suhana is a sight to behold. Not to miss her gorgeous mommy posing like a pro.

New York Times ..☕️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 16, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

it would be delightful to see Suhana at the movies but papa Shah Rukh has set some strict rules. Education is key and SRK has laid out the ground rule that Bollywood will come only after they have finished studying. So sorry folks, there's still some time before Suhana starts ruling the silver screen and proving her mettle in acting.