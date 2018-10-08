image
Monday, October 8th 2018
English
Gauri Khan celebrates birthday with half her ‘better halves’

Bollywood

Gauri Khan celebrates birthday with half her ‘better halves’

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 08 2018, 11.19 am
back
AbRamAryan KhanBirthdayBollywoodEntertainmentGauri KhanInstagramShah Rukh KhanSuhana Khan
nextTanushree Dutta controversy: Nana Patekar backs out, cancels press conference
ALSO READ

Ganpati 2018: Shah Rukh Khan's little AbRam has an adorable name for Lord Ganesha!

PICS - Shah Rukh Khan returns to the city after his European family holiday, but where are the rest?

Shah Rukh Khan lays claim on his kids’ recent picture with a hilarious comment!