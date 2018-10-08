Gauri Khan celebrates birthday with half her ‘better halves’

Behind every successful man, there’s a woman. And it won’t be wrong to say that behind Shah Rukh Khan’s success there’s surely Gauri Khan who has stood with the actor through every thick and thin. Gauri has carved a niche for herself and she is not just a star wife anymore. She has her own identity as a producer and a designer. The power woman celebrated her 48th birthday on Monday. She took to Instagram to share some pictures as she celebrates her birthday with her ‘better halves’!

Gauri celebrated her special day SRK and youngest son AbRam. The pictures posted by her on Instagram are really beautiful. The other halves that are missing are her kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. The two star kids are presently abroad for studies.

It was in 2017 when Gauri Khan started her own design studio named Gauri Khan Designs. It is located in suburban Mumbai and many Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji and others are regular visitors and keep dropping in.

Talking about the upcoming movies of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The movie is slated to release on December 21, 2018.