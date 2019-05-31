Rushabh Dhruv June 01 2019, 12.04 am June 01 2019, 12.04 am

Shah Ruk Khan and his family are a bunch of people with great personalities. From a pretty looking Suhana Khan, amazingly beautiful Gauri Khan to handsome son Aryan and the little one AbRam, a perfect parivaar it is. However, going by a few reports, the interior designer, Gauri Khan is currently in Kolkata making her presence felt at a close friend’s wedding. Taking to her social media account, Mrs Khan posted a GORG picture of herself straight from the wedding where she's seen donning an orange-red heavy embellished saree paired along with huge danglers.

While Gauri's picture from the shaadi proves she's a fashionista it's filmmaker Farha Khan's comment on the particular photo which is pure gold. Farah Khan, who happens to be SRK and Gauri's close buddy declared the latter a bride. Farha's comment read: “Ur looking like the bride.” Yes, we couldn't agree more. Even at the age of 48 and a mother to three, Gauri is a good looking lady.

Have a look at how gorgeous Gauri Khan looks at the wedding:

View this post on Instagram Shaadi hai ... bride was the best dancer ❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 30, 2019 at 12:25pm PDT

Here check out the comment by Farha on Gauri's picture:

Recently, just like mommy dearest, Suhana Khan's pictures and videos from her cousin’s Mehendi ceremony had gone viral. In one of the videos from the same event, we spotted Suhana shaking a leg to Balam Pichkari, as she flaunted beautiful mehendi applied on her hands.

Earlier, talking about sharing parenting responsibilities with SRK, Gauri told a daily, “Shah Rukh and I share his time. He is with Shah Rukh for three days, and for the rest four, he is with me. That gives me enough time to do my work. We believe in sharing parenting responsibilities. So, I would say it has been a cakewalk.”