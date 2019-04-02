Debanu Das April 02 2019, 8.18 pm April 02 2019, 8.18 pm

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is currently in India, recovering from high-grade metastatic cancer. Sonali was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and since her treatment in New York, she’s been living a ‘normal life’ in India. Recently, Sonali and her best buddies Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi were invited to Neha Dhupia’s BFFs With Vogue season three. Prior to the show, the three women appeared for a brief photoshoot for the media.

As the women posed for pics, it struck us that the trio is giving us major friendship goals. During her treatment, Sonali was in New York. Her friends Sussanne and Gayatri made multiple trips to the city to check on their friend. Sonali, on the other hand, has been setting new benchmarks for us, attending interviews, photoshoots and meetings despite being on a recovery track from a deadly disease. Sonali had also been busy with filming for commercials.

The trio of Gayatri, Sonali and Sussanne looked gorgeous in the photoshoot. While Gayatri and Sussanne wore gowns, Sonali opted for a jacket and a pair of loose trousers. Sussanne’s gown was a nude coloured dress, while Gayatri kept it simple with a black, polka dotted gown. Sonali posed like a boss and just like her buddies, she looked fab.

Neha Dhupia’s chat show is all about friends and we a pretty stoked to find out what is in store. Before the arrival of these three besties, it was Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor who starred in the first episode of the new season.

In a recent interview, Sonali revealed that she was reluctant to go to the US for her treatment. “It was my husband who dragged me there. I fought with him all the way like why are you doing this.. we have doctors here, why are you taking me away. My life, my home.. in three days, we literally just packed and left an I don't know what is happening why are we going through this. But he was just quiet through the whole thing and just focussed,” she had said.