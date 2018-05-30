Gear up! Vijay Mallya's biopic starring Govinda is to hit the theatres soon

Vijay Mallya's clever escape from India must have given a nightmare to diplomats and bureaucrats. But don't forget the meme makers who benefited from it...LOL! It all just got more interesting, because none other than Pahlaj Nihalani has made a film on Mallya! What's more, Govinda will be seen playing Mallya's character in it. Reportedly, the film is titled Rangila Raja!

"I have made a movie inspired by the life of Vijay Mallya, and Govinda is in the main lead, audiences will be surprised to see his new avatar. The movie will be completely entertaining," Nihalani, who is both producing and directing the film, told ANI.

Not many would remember that Govinda's Bollywood debut Ilzaam was also produced by the former CBFC chief. After 35 long years, they reunite.

“It felt just like old times when we shot together for his debut film Ilzaam. Govinda is fitter now than he has ever been. And Chinni Prakash who has done many of Govinda’s dances in my films gave Govinda steps this time that only Govinda can do. No concession for age. And Govinda wasn’t looking for easier steps,” Hindustan Times quoted Nihalani.

The comedy king of 90s made a 'comeback' with Aa Gaya Hero in 2017, a film that will be remembered for all wrong reasons.

We keep our fingers crossed for Rangila Raja, or whatever it will be called!