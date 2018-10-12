Geetika Tyagi appreciates Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s support

Actress Tanushree Dutta opened a can of worms when she made it public to one and all that she was sexual abused by Nana Patekar back in 2008 while shooting for Horn Ok Pleasss. After her revelation, the #MeToo movement has caught fire. Right from saanskari babuji Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai to even Mogul director Subhash Kapoor, the charges of sexual misconduct leveled on these men are horrifying.

On the contrary, many big names are taking a stand to fight this menace. Aamir Khan stepped away from producing Mogul, which was scheduled to be directed by Jolly LLB filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, one accused of sexual harassment by actress Geetika Tyagi. Following this, Geetika has expressed her gratitude to Aamir and Kiran for lending support. Have a look at her statement below:

As soon as Geetika got to know about Aamir’s decision of walking out from the film, she was quick to tweet about the same.

This is COMMENDABLE and this is the kind of support we want so that more and more women can come out. Thank you @aamir_khan thank you #KiranRao #TimesUp #MeTooMovement https://t.co/dIDr88Mh9L — Geetika Tyagi (@TyagiGeetika) October 10, 2018

Well, the #MeToo movement has picked pace in Bollywood, as many big names from the fraternity are getting unmasked. We just hope justice is served.

