Genelia has a beautiful message for late father-in-law Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birthday

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh passed away in August 2012. His birth anniversary falls on May 26. While on his father’s 73rd birth anniversary Riteish Deshmukh has posted on Instagram that he misses him, his wife and Vilasrao’s daughter-in-law Genelia Deshmukh has written a very sweet message for her father-in-law whom she fondly used to call Pappa.

The actress shared the picture of Riteish and her father-in-law and thanked the latter for not just being a father-in-law, but for being her dad the minute she got married to his son. Well, it’s a sweet message that very well explains Genelia’s love for her Pappa.

Talking about his films, Riteish will next be seen in Total Dhamaal. He will also be seen in Marathi film Mauli in which Mirzya actress Saiyami Kher has been paired opposite him. He is also a part of Housefull 4 where he will reunite with Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Genelia’s acting career has taken a backseat after her marriage, and the birth of her two cute baby boys. The actress was last seen on the big screen in Force 2 in which she had a cameo. However, we hope that we get to see her back on the big screen in full-fledged role.