Genuine adoration or a clever strategy? Karan Johar is going all gaga over Janhvi's magazine debut

Karan Johar is the best mentor one could ask for, in the big and bad world of Bollywood. Nepotistic or not, he not only launches newbies, but also hones their skills. He was the man who launched Alia Bhatt and guided her baby steps into the industry, and he is the man who will be launching Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday with Student Of The Year 2, this year. But before that, there is another much-awaited debut that will take place via Karan’s Dharma Productions. We are of course, talking about Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi is on the cover of Vogue’s latest edition and her first interviewer is none other than Karan Johar himself. The man is protecting her and preparing her for the entertainment industry like no one else. He also took to social media to congratulate her on her magazine debut.

Here's the video.

Ever since it was announced that Janhvi would be the lead in Dhadak, remake of Marathi superhit Sairat, there has been a subtle but definite change in Janhvi’s public appearances. Sources suggest that Karan was the one behind it. He had told Janhvi to be off her glam persona and embrace simplicity and salwar-kameez.

Also, looks like Karan has become extra protective of Janhvi, and has taken it upon himself to shield her from harsh or negative side of media and promotions. This has come especially after the untimely and shocking demise of Janhvi’s mother and veteran actress Sridevi.

Though we do get Karan’s love for Janhvi, but a part of us also knows that this is one clever strategy too. Karan being a master strategist knows well how to twist the worst and best of circumstances and mould his protégés accordingly.

So, genuine adoration or a clever marketing move? Only time will tell.