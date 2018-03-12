Get ready for the youngest super cop of India: Singham to be made into animation series

Singham was an instant success at the box office and the Ajay Devgan starrer surely knew how to entertain the fans. Now, it seems director Rohit Shetty is all set to venture into animation with new television series titled ‘Little Singham’. According to reports, Rohit has been working on the special installment in association with Discovery Kids and Reliance Animation.

Little Singham is an original kid’s content series to be launched in India and will be aired in 4 languages English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Targeted at kids belonging to the age-group of 5-11 years, the intro line of Little Singham says – ‘Police ki wardi, Sher ka Damm, Naam hai mera – Little Singham!’ The animated show will make its debut on television in April 2018 on the completely revamped Discovery Kids channel.

This is also perhaps one of the largest deals in the animation industry with the first season to go on air with 156 episodes and 5 tele features. An animated trailer was released on February 18 and showed fascinating action sequences. The iconic 'Singham' pose and the popular dialogue "aata maajhi sataklee" was also seen in the trailer.

“Singham was hugely loved by kids and a show like this will not only take the franchise ahead but will also become a source of entertainment for the kids and audiences who love the film franchise so dearly,” said Rohit Shetty, while talking about the animated series, according to a Bombay Times report.

"The scale of investment and the efforts behind Little Singham is symbolic of our intent to be the leader in the kids' genre in India. We are confident that along with a world-class animation partner like Reliance Animation, we will be able to produce a masala faceted series rooted in action, adventure and comedy that will attract the attention of kids in India. In addition, concerted efforts are underway to milk the full business potential of the IP in the most impactful manner," said Karan Bajaj, Senior Vice-President and General Manager - South Asia, Discovery Communications India told IANS.

"Little Singham will set a completely new benchmark for animation in India. Reliance Animation, led by COO Tejonidhi Bhandare, has currently engaged as many as 250 animation artists on this project and our expectation is that this number will grow further as we get closer to the launch. We are confident about the commitment and approach of our partners, Discovery Communications, and together we will not leave any stone unturned to make this IP successful," said Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment told IANS.