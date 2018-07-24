Get Ready! Salman Khan to be back with the sequel of THIS blockbuster

Salman Khan starrer-Ready, which was a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, turned out to be a blockbuster in the year 2011. And now, the romcom, which had Asin as the female lead, is all set to be back. Producer Bhushan Kumar recently revealed that talks have begun for a sequel of the film and the makers are apparently waiting for a script and Salman’s availability.

Talking about the same, Bhushan Kumar told Mirror, “Bharat, my production with Atul Agnihotri, has just started and now we are in talks with Salman bhai and Anees bhai for Ready 2. We are just waiting for the script to get ready so that we can take it forward.”

Reports also add that the leading lady of the film is yet to be finalised as well. Meanwhile, director Anees Bamzee also mentioned that the work on the film can’t be commenced for now. “I haven’t met Salman bhai to discuss dates and other details yet. Taking the film on the floors will depend on his availability,” he said.

On the other hand Salman, who recently kickstarted work on Ali Zafar’s Bharat, also has Dabbang 3 with Prabhudeva in his books.