Get set, groove! Bollywood gears up for four dance based dramas and we are tapping our feet already

Dance has always been an integral part of Bollywood films. While nowadays there are movies that are made without any dance numbers, but such examples are rare. And for people who love to dance, here’s a good news for you all. In the coming few months, Bollywood is going to produce as mush as four dance films, and we can’t keep calm.

Here’s the list:

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif’s next

T-Series has announced that they are coming up with the biggest dance film ever starring none other than three of the best dancers we have in Bollywood. The untitled movie stars Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Prabhudheva in the lead roles. Apart from the cast, the most exciting news about the film is that the makers are planning to release in a 4DX format. Much wow!

Remo D’Souza’s next with Salman Khan

After Race 3, Salman Khan and Remo D’Souza will be teaming up once again. It will be a danced based film. The movie was supposed to happen before Race 3, but it was put on a backburner. However, Salman has stated that after Bharat and Dabangg 3, he will start with Remo’s dance film. While Salman has danced in many movies, it will be interesting to see him in a full-fledged dance drama.

Loveratri

While most of the Bollywood dance films celebrate international dance styles, Salman Khan’s production venture Loveratri looks different. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and it is all about dancing. After watching the teaser, we can say that this one will be a desi treat as we see actors indulging in some garba and that too with perfection.

Time To Dance

We all know that Katrina Kaif is an amazing dancer, and now it is time to witness her sister Isabelle Kaif’s dancing skills. Katrina’s sister is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a film titled Time To Dance. This film also stars Sooraj Pancholi.

Looks like it’s time for some ‘chance pe dance’ for everyone.