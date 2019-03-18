Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan look ravishing in these new stills

The makers of Kalank have managed to maintain an enormous buzz revolving around their film that stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Trailer of the same was recently out and opened to phenomenal response. Everything about Kalank has been well-appreciated, be it the grand visuals, its catchy background score or the scorching hot chemistry between all the lead pairs. Now, the makers are all set to unveil its very first song titled Ghar More Pardesiya. Stills from the same are out and it’s all things jaw-dropping!

In one of the stills shared by the cast, we could see the stunning Alia Bhatt as Roop and Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum in one frame. Decked up in traditionally royal attires, both Alia and Madhuri looked no less than a dream. Not to miss their super-heavy retro jewelry pieces. Reportedly, Ghar More Pardesiya is a jugalbandi between Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit and we will get to witness their classic kathak moves. The premise of this track has been set against the background of the Ramayan festival and promises to be a celebratory song. It has been choreographed by Remo D’Souza and will release soon.

The other still gave us a glimpse into Varun Dhawan’s fierce look as Zafar in the film.

Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank will make it the big screens on April 17, 2019.