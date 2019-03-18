Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit not dancing?’

Abhishek Varman’s period-drama Kalank is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Its cast comprises of some of the most stellar actors and super-hit combinations like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. While we are yet to get over its spectacular visuals that blew our mind in the Kalank trailer, the makers have now unveiled the first song, Ghar More Pardesiya featuring the deadly jugalbandi of Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, and it’s all things grace!
Ghar More Pardesiya showcases Alia Bhatt’s graceful moves and expressions as a poise Madhuri Dixit, who plays the role of Bahaar Begum, watches her dance. The costumes, Shreya Ghoshal’s soulful vocals and the aesthetical visuals make for a perfect Kathak song. However, fans across the internet showed some serious concerns when it came to Madhuri Dixit, who is known as the dancing diva of Bollywood, was being a mere spectator in the song. They weren’t really wrong though. The Dhak Dhak girl, who happens to be a trained classical dancer, has managed to woo us with her astounding performances, be it in Dola Re Dola, Choli Ke Peeche, Aaja Nachle, Ek Do Teen… well, the list is certainly never-ending.
Talking about Ghar More Pardesiya, netizens weren’t really happy with the fact that Madhuri Dixit didn’t shake a leg in a song that is of her forte.
Many of them expressed their disappointment about the same.
While the song has received a thumbs-up, the ‘Madhuri-factor’ seems to be highly missing.
Though, Alia Bhatt's hard work didn't seem to go in vain.
Now, we hope that upcoming surprises offer something in regards to Madhuri and make it up to all her fans. Kalank hits the big screens on April 17, 2019.