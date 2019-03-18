Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit not dancing?’

Abhishek Varman’s period-drama Kalank is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Its cast comprises of some of the most stellar actors and super-hit combinations like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. While we are yet to get over its spectacular visuals that blew our mind in the Kalank trailer, the makers have now unveiled the first song, Ghar More Pardesiya featuring the deadly jugalbandi of Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, and it’s all things grace!

Ghar More Pardesiya showcases Alia Bhatt’s graceful moves and expressions as a poise Madhuri Dixit, who plays the role of Bahaar Begum, watches her dance. The costumes, Shreya Ghoshal’s soulful vocals and the aesthetical visuals make for a perfect Kathak song. However, fans across the internet showed some serious concerns when it came to Madhuri Dixit, who is known as the dancing diva of Bollywood, was being a mere spectator in the song. They weren’t really wrong though. The Dhak Dhak girl, who happens to be a trained classical dancer, has managed to woo us with her astounding performances, be it in Dola Re Dola, Choli Ke Peeche, Aaja Nachle, Ek Do Teen… well, the list is certainly never-ending.

Talking about Ghar More Pardesiya, netizens weren’t really happy with the fact that Madhuri Dixit didn’t shake a leg in a song that is of her forte.

So they have Madhuri in a kathak song just singing a few lines and then watching Alia come from nowhere (understandably a stranger) put up a dance performance!?!?!?! #GharMorePardesiya #kalank — Arjun (@Doctor_Actor) March 18, 2019

Many of them expressed their disappointment about the same.

Highly disappointed a non dancer @aliaa08 has got all steps while a trained diva @MadhuriDixit has not a single step in #GharMorePardesiya All because of Nepoking @karanjohar #Kalank of Bollywood... — Chowkidar Ram Sharma (@raaam06) March 18, 2019

We know that feeling! :(

#GharMorePardesiya is aesthetically pleasing! Though the song is beautifully shot and sung, they shouldn't have made Madhuri just stand. Dancing is her thing for god sakes 😪 — sagacious (@sane_tiago) March 18, 2019

While the song has received a thumbs-up, the ‘Madhuri-factor’ seems to be highly missing.

That starting part with Madhuri, her expressions. Uff..First, Posters made her dirty with bad photoshop. Now classical song & Madhuri is not dancing. Hmmm@MadhuriDixit 😍😍😍😍😍#GharMorePardesiya — Mandar (@yourboy_md) March 18, 2019

We agree...

#GharMorePardesiya is super awesome ❤️❤️❤️ Alia is fab 👌👌👌❤️❤️❤️ but if they give Madhuri dancing it would be more appealing towards audience ❤️❤️❤️ — chowkidar Narendar Modi (@iam_ashishT901) March 18, 2019

Though, Alia Bhatt's hard work didn't seem to go in vain.

Iconic Madhuri Dixit only as a spectator while Alia is dancing. Wished it could have been a better version like 'Dola Re' of Devdas. Really missed the dance moves of @MadhuriDixit 😑. But the song is nice and @aliaa08 made it so special by her classical steps #GharMorePardesiya — സന്ധ്യാ രാഗം (@meerasandhya) March 18, 2019

Now, we hope that upcoming surprises offer something in regards to Madhuri and make it up to all her fans. Kalank hits the big screens on April 17, 2019.