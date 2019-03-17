Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out on Monday, watch teaser here

The makers of Kalank are leaving no stone unturned to create a good pre-release buzz. The movie has an amazing star cast comprising of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The teaser of the film was launched a few days ago, and the makers have been giving us the glimpses of the actors through the posters of the movie. Recently, Alia took to Instagram to share a still of the film and revealed that a song from the movie will be out soon.

The still shared by Alia is beautiful and in her caption, she has written that it’s the song that gave her sleepless nights for days and months. We have come to know that the makers will be showcasing the song to industry experts and journalists on Monday. It is said that Alia will be there at the preview to get feedback on the song. The makers have also released the teaser of the song and looks like Alia will be showing off some amazing dance moves in this one.

Apart from Alia, Varun too is there in the song and we get a glimpse of the actor in the teaser.

During the teaser launch, while interacting with the media, Alia got emotional. The actress said, “This is my 9th film with Dharma. Sharing this stage with all these wonderful actors and human beings, it is a great experience. Abhishek Varman has put in a lot of effort and seeing this teaser on screen is surreal. I am now going to stop talking because my make-up is going to get ruined.”

Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank is slated to hit the screens on April 17, 2019.