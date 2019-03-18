Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit's song will leave you awestruck

Congratulations! We finally have competition from millennial filmmakers when it comes to handling the scale and grandeur that are synonymous to the filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sooraj Barjatya. If you haven’t already drooled over Abhishek Varman’s Kalank teaser, we suggest you do that quickly and then immerse yourself into the beauty of Kalank’s latest song Ghar More Pardesiya starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan. While the song itself, composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, isn’t anything to write home about we are quite certain it will fit right into the film when it is released and will take the story forward.

Madhuri Dixit takes us back to the days of Devdas when she shared the screen space with Aishwarya Rai in Dola Re. We remember that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to go through rigorous training to compete with Madhuri’s talent on the dance floor for that one. Alia Bhatt, thankfully, is saved by the song’s choreographer Remo D’Souza and there are no sequences of Alia and Madhuri dancing together in the song. Alia even though has no professional training in Kathak does well with her lines almost perfect in some sequences. In others, you can quite make out that Alia isn’t a trained Kathak dancer but the grandeur of the set and the uniqueness of the choreography attached to the song cover that minor detail or flaw, if you may call it that, rather well.

A word of praise for the song’s choreographer Remo D’Souza who blends in the modern-day technique like parkour with the storytelling of a classic tale like the Ramayana. You will have a ball looking at the antics of the wanar sena. Varun Dhawan has little to do in the song than to look cinestar. We are sure more on his character will be revealed in the days to come. For now, enjoy Ghar More Pardesiya song for its sheer glamour and scale not to mention the technically sound choreography of Remo D’Souza.