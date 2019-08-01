Lust Stories when released was widely appreciated and applauded for their narrative and for exploring aspects of the female sexuality which has been a rarely explored topic in the entertainment sector. If you enjoyed their four segments of Lust Stories then you'll be excited to know that the core four are coming together again. This time they will be working on the horror genre. Netflix announced on twitter that Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap would be coming together once again for Ghost Stories.

The four had first come together in 2013 for Bombay Talkies of which Lust Stories is considered to be a sequel. Bombay Talkies was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Known for their sense of humour, Netflix India tweeted asking if they could call Karan's segment for Ghost Stories, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghosts. Enjoying the jab at his 2001 directed film, Karan rejected the request with a, please.

Apart from this, the core four have not been very busy on the directing front. Karan Johar is currently focussing on production and has not been on the director's chair for a while now. In fact, his last time as a director was for Lust Stories. After Lust Stories Zoya Akhtar went on to direct Gully Boy followed by 2 episodes of the web series Made in Heaven. Anurag Kashyap after the anthology film worked on Manmarziyaan. Lastly, Dibakar Banerjee recently served as director for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is yet to hit the big screens. It seems the core four have been preparing for this return as much as the fans. Here's to hoping we get something really enjoyable.