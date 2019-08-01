Soheib Ahsan August 01 2019, 2.12 pm August 01 2019, 2.12 pm

Lust Stories when released was widely appreciated and applauded for their narrative and for exploring aspects of the female sexuality which has been a rarely explored topic in the entertainment sector. If you enjoyed their four segments of Lust Stories then you'll be excited to know that the core four are coming together again. This time they will be working on the horror genre. Netflix announced on twitter that Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap would be coming together once again for Ghost Stories.

Check out Netflix India's tweet below:

✅ Zoya Akhtar ✅ Karan Johar ✅ Dibakar Banerjee ✅ Anurag Kashyap Are you screaming yet? You will be soon. #GhostStories, coming soon, only on Netflix. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 1, 2019

The four had first come together in 2013 for Bombay Talkies of which Lust Stories is considered to be a sequel. Bombay Talkies was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Known for their sense of humour, Netflix India tweeted asking if they could call Karan's segment for Ghost Stories, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghosts. Enjoying the jab at his 2001 directed film, Karan rejected the request with a, please.

Please can you NOT 😂 https://t.co/ynD4SiOFrg — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 1, 2019