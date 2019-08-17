Antara Kashyap August 17 2019, 5.54 pm August 17 2019, 5.54 pm

The core four directors, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee are back again after the success of Lust Stories and Bombay Talkies. This time, the four award-winning directors will be exploring the horror genre with their film Ghost Stories. The filmmakers usually make four short films and combine it into one film of the same theme for Netflix. Their last joint venture Lust Stories was applauded by people for their take on female sexuality and on topics like masturbation, infidelity, polygamy and many other terms that are usually considered taboo in the society. Now, Zoya Akhtar's rendition of Ghost Stories has already gone on floors, making netizens excited about the film.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker posted a picture of the clapboard from the set of Ghost Stories. The clapboard read "Tiger Baby Presents Ghost Stories." She also went on to say through hashtags that she loves short films and Ghost Stories will be her 7th film. We also found out that Janhvi Kapoor and Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma will be a part of Zoya Akhtar's film in Ghost Stories.

The announcement was made by Netflix India who humorously hinted that the fans will be screaming, literally, because of Ghost Stories.

✅ Zoya Akhtar ✅ Karan Johar ✅ Dibakar Banerjee ✅ Anurag Kashyap Are you screaming yet? You will be soon. #GhostStories, coming soon, only on Netflix. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 1, 2019

Zoya Akhtar was last seen taking the director's chair for two episodes of Made In Heaven. The Amazon Prime Original series dealt with various social issues in the country seen through the eyes of two wedding planners. Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap's Ghost stories will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua.