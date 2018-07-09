Ghoul first look- Radhika Apte dons a hair-rising avatar for India's first horror series

Her performance in Lust Stories received a heap of praise. Radhika Apte has now bagged Ghoul, Netflix India's next original after Sacred Games. With this, Netflix also forays into the genre of horror in India and Ghoul is the first series in this category. Apart from Radhika, it will star Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul. Radhika took to her social media account to share her first look. We have never seen this avatar of Radhika.

While she holds a gun with her two hands, don't miss that blood-soaked hand on her shoulder!

The series was announced back in February, along with two of Netflix's other originals. It is to have a total of three episodes and has been reportedly in post-production since July 2017.

“Ghoul has been a collaborative effort to tell a story that is rooted in India, in a manner that will appeal to audiences around the world," Kilian Kerwin of Ivanhoe Pictures (co-creators of Ghoul) said, reports Firstpost.

After Sacred Games, this is also Phantom Films' second collaboration with Netflix.

“Ghoul is a chilling series about a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation centre and turns the tables on his interrogators, exposing their most shameful secrets. You can fight the demons of this world but what about the ones that aren’t?," reads the official synopsis.

Waiting already, aren't we?