Ghoul trailer: This Radhika Apte-starrer is a chilling tale of fear lurking within the walls

Insidious, The Conjuring, The Exorcism of Emily Rose; we can go on and on and never fall short of the Hollywood movies that made screams rip from our throats with their bone-chilling content. Back in India, there are hardly any that can match up to that level. But looks like that is going to change. The trailer of Netflix's Ghoul, the first Indian horror series is out, and it will make your worst fears come alive. Starring Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul, it’s the story of a soldier (Apte), in whose presence a prisoner is brought for an interrogation, in a remote military facility. And then, strange things begin to happen, as the ghoul within the walls comes alive.

Nuff talks. See for yourself.

Can you feel the chills? We all know the phenomenal performer that Radhika Apte is, and her act in the trailer is truly spooky. Even though he is there for a brief time, Manav Kaul's character looks interesting. But the one who takes the cake is the mysterious prisoner who can scare the living daylights out of you. The character of Ali Saeed is played by Mahesh Balraj and we can't wait for his act to unfold on our screens.

The ghoul is free and unleashed. Are you ready to face it?