A well-known filmmaker and playwright Girish Karnad breathed his last on Monday (June 10, 2019). He was 81. Reportedly, Karnad died due to a prolonged illness at his residence in Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru. Mostly known for his work in South cinema, Karnad was also part of Bollywood. He rose to fame with his coming of age modern Indian playwriting in Kannada. Karnad was also bestowed with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan and had won several accolades for direction in Kannada cinema. Celebs from all walks of life have mourned his death.
Right from PM Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja, Lata Mangeshkar to Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi and more, all have expressed their grief on social media. Among the many politicians, PM of India, Modi was the first one to take to his social media and write a post.
Have a look at how celebs reacted on the loss of a legendary:
Sharing a monochrome picture of late Girish Karnad, Bollywood star, Anil Kapoor sent his prayers and condolences to his deceased family.
It was in 1970 when Karnad made his acting as well as screenwriting debut in a Kannada movie titled Samskara. The film, based on a novel by UR Ananthamurthy and directed by Pattabhirama Reddy, won the first President's Golden Lotus Award for Kannada cinema.