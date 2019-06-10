Rushabh Dhruv June 10 2019, 3.06 pm June 10 2019, 3.06 pm

A well-known filmmaker and playwright Girish Karnad breathed his last on Monday (June 10, 2019). He was 81. Reportedly, Karnad died due to a prolonged illness at his residence in Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru. Mostly known for his work in South cinema, Karnad was also part of Bollywood. He rose to fame with his coming of age modern Indian playwriting in Kannada. Karnad was also bestowed with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan and had won several accolades for direction in Kannada cinema. Celebs from all walks of life have mourned his death.

Right from PM Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja, Lata Mangeshkar to Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi and more, all have expressed their grief on social media. Among the many politicians, PM of India, Modi was the first one to take to his social media and write a post.

Have a look at how celebs reacted on the loss of a legendary:

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019

Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2019

Sad news coming in the morning about the passing away of veteran noted actor and playwright Girish Karnad. Girish ji's views and artistic contribution will be missed by the country. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 10, 2019

Sharing a monochrome picture of late Girish Karnad, Bollywood star, Anil Kapoor sent his prayers and condolences to his deceased family.

I met Girish Karnad way back when he was the principal of the film institute & then worked with him in Pukar. He was a great man & playwright. His stories will forever remain in our hearts & minds. Sending my prayers & heartfelt condolences to his family. https://t.co/X7W6hF4A5t — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 10, 2019

Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of Sh. #GirishKarnad ji. He was a great artist, scholar and a brilliant playwright. My first small appearance in the film Utsav was under his direction. Also acted in both #Tuglaq and #Hayavadan - plays written by him. On Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/NiByXxJiSe — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 10, 2019

Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2019

Deeply saddened to learn about #Girish Karnad. Havent yet been able to speak with his family. Its been a friendship of 43 years and I need the privacy to mourn him. I request the media to kindly excuse me from giving quotes. pic.twitter.com/XMTxTmHXIw — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 10, 2019

Indeed, very sad news. A great loss to the arts, to the diminishing public discourse. https://t.co/Uum7HaiXIe — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) June 10, 2019