Debanu Das June 10 2019, 10.21 am June 10 2019, 10.21 am

The famous playwright, actor, director and writer Girish Karnad passed away on June 10, 2019, aged 81. Reports said that Karnad was suffering from a prolonged illness to which he succumbed. Karnad rose to fame in the 1960s playwriting in Kannada. Karnad is a recipient of the 1998 Jnanpith Award, which is the highest literary honour that is conferred in India. The late artist is also a recipient of four Filmfare Awards and was also conferred a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Indian government.

Karnad was born on May 19, 1938 in Matheran, Maharashtra. A graduate of the Karnataka University, he wrote several plays in Kannada, many of which had influences of Western literature. He was a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford and during his time there, he penned his first play Yayati. Published in 1961, Yayati was critically acclaimed. In 1964, his next play titled Tughlaq was released. The story was based on Mohammad bin Tughlaq, the sultan on India in the 14th century, and it is considered to be one of Karnad’s best pieces of work.

Later in 1970, Karnad made his debut in screenwriting and acting with Samskara, a film based on a novel by UR Ananthamurthy. Samskara was awarded the first President’s Golden Lotus Award for Kannada cinema. Some of his other Kannada films include Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane, Ondanondu Kaladalli, and Cheluvi. Karnad also worked in Hindi films, including Nishaant, Manthan, Iqbal and more. He also played important roles in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tributes pour in for Karnad

Noted Playwright - Actor #GirishKarnad passed away in Bengaluru this morning..



Some of his notable movies include #HeyRam , #24TheMovie , #EkThaTiger , #ShankarDadaMBBS , #KempeGowda etc



Winner of several awards for literature and cinema..



May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/ACB0cchYph — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 10, 2019

May you rest in peace Girish Karnad sir. Your talent humour and sharp intellect will be missed :( — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) June 10, 2019

This is a devastating loss. Just a few months ago he sent me the draft of his brilliant new historical play. He was at the peak of his creative talent. Profound condolences to his devoted wife Saras & brilliant son @rkarnad. A flame has been extinguished that lit up so many minds https://t.co/Z8dqtdSx4U — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 10, 2019

#GirishKarnad, seasoned actor, director and Kannada playwright passed away in Bengaluru. He was not keeping good health for the last few months. Karnad was not only a great filmmaker but also recipient of several awards. #RIPGirishKarnad pic.twitter.com/B9qu05gmSj — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 10, 2019