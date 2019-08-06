Antara Kashyap August 06 2019, 1.21 pm August 06 2019, 1.21 pm

Parineeti Chopra is a busy girl with back to back projects for her to work on. Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra. The romantic comedy is based on the groom kidnapping custom in Bihar. It is scheduled to release on August 9, after being pushed back a week to avoid a clash with Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana. The actor is also now prepping for her new film The Girl On The Train, the Hindi remake of the 2016 Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt. On Tuesday, she took to her social media to announce the same.

Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a picture from set and said that her role from the film is the most difficult she has done as yet. The Gunday actor also said that the film is making her feel like she's in a hostel with no time to waste on social media. Seems like a pretty challenging role! Also to step on the shoes of Emily Blunt, who is a very talented actor will also be very difficult for Parineeti.

Check out the post below:

Its a new experience for me - being cut off from everything and everyone else. Will share the first look soon. This picture was the only “timepass” I’ve done on set so far 🤣🤣 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 6, 2019

The 2016 film was based on the novel of the same name which is about a commuter who takes the same route every day and has a keen interest in the life of a couple. One day she witnesses something shocking during her commute. The film was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Actress and received the Popular Choice Award for Best Thriller film.