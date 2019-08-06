Parineeti Chopra is a busy girl with back to back projects for her to work on. Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra. The romantic comedy is based on the groom kidnapping custom in Bihar. It is scheduled to release on August 9, after being pushed back a week to avoid a clash with Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana. The actor is also now prepping for her new film The Girl On The Train, the Hindi remake of the 2016 Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt. On Tuesday, she took to her social media to announce the same.
Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a picture from set and said that her role from the film is the most difficult she has done as yet. The Gunday actor also said that the film is making her feel like she's in a hostel with no time to waste on social media. Seems like a pretty challenging role! Also to step on the shoes of Emily Blunt, who is a very talented actor will also be very difficult for Parineeti.
The 2016 film was based on the novel of the same name which is about a commuter who takes the same route every day and has a keen interest in the life of a couple. One day she witnesses something shocking during her commute. The film was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Actress and received the Popular Choice Award for Best Thriller film.
Parineeti Chopra also has several other films in her kitty right now. She is currently shooting for the biopic of Indian Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal. Parineeti Chopra was roped in for the film after Shraddha Kapoor walked out of the project. She will also be appearing in the multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Rana Daggubati. She will be playing the role of an Indian spy living in Lahore. The film is slated to release on March 14, 2020.