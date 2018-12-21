Girl Power: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Kangana and Katrina come together for Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their wedding reception for the former’s industry colleagues on Thursday. The big night had A-listers like Hema Malini, Vidya Balan, Madhur Bhandarkar, among others, arriving as the first guests. Among all, it was superstar Salman Khan who surprised us with his sudden early arrival (for a change). However, we noticed that the night brought the most stalwart women of the industry - Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan - under the same roof.

The mentioned ladies are a brand on their own. It’s inspiring to see how they have broken rigid institutions and barriers to carve a niche for themselves in the entire globe. Deepika, to top the list, stands as one of the highest paid actors in the Hindi film industry and has minted fans out of critics across the globe. The stunning ladies need no introduction and it goes without saying that they define girl power.

The two stunned in their ravishing ethnic wears and looked every bit glamorous. They also hosted a grand reception for the media on Wednesday night.

