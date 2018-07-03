Go Goa Gone 2: Saif Ali Khan confirms the sequel to India's first zombie film

The year was 2013 when Bollywood decided to branch out from its traditional song-and-dance dramas and slapstick comedies with its first zombie film, Go Goa Gone. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, as an Indian pretending to be a Russian zombie hunter. Starring alongside him was were Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, Puja Gupta and Larrisa Bonesi. Although the director duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK wanted to entice younger crowds back to Indian films from Hollywood’s living dead, it was a risky move nevertheless. What if these 18 to 25-years-old didn't accept an Indian zombie movie considering their access to foreign films of the same genre? But thankfully they did.

Goa Goa Gone received positive reviews from all the quarters. And now, five years later, we have confirmation of a sequel. In an interview with DNA, Saif revealed that the director duo is working on the script, which will be in sync with the first part.

“We are doing Go Go Gone 2. It’s an exciting idea and I’ve really liked it. I will return as Boris in the sequel. But this time, I’ll be on a different mission. Raj and DK have found an interesting premise for the second installment, which is in sync with the first part. They are currently writing the script,” says Saif.

Needless to say, everyone who loved this film will be eagerly looking forward to Go Goa Gone 2. While the release date hasn’t been narrowed down yet, you can stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on this film and more.