God and Sex minus Truth: Sarkar 3 writer accuses RGV of plagiarism

The trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s 'philosophical treatise' of Mia Malkova, aka God, Sex and Truth (GST), featuring adult star Mia Malkova has already created ripples of sensation across the internet. Shot like a voyeuristic adult film, the trailer features Mia Malkova talking about how a woman’s sexuality is more than just mere body parts with predefined biological functions.

But soon after the trailer went viral, Sarkar 3 story-writer P Jaya Kumar accused Ram Gopal Varma of plagiarising the idea behind the film from his script. He emphasised that the process of using anyone’s script without his consent is “intellectual rape”, and plans to take the legal route to resolve the issue. Talking to popular Telugu portal Telugu 360, Kumar said, “GST is the content from a book cum script I wrote. I sent it to RGV for an opinion or a review and when I saw the trailer, I was shocked because GST is a blind carbon copy of my work right from the first word Mia Malkova uttered till the end of it.”

Can you guys guess the irony? Jaya has been retweeting RGV’s tweets till two days ago. However, soon after watching the trailer, the Sarkar 3 writer realised that he has been ditched. C'est la vie!

“Apart from the grave mutilation of the intent of my content, he (RGV) did it without my consent. I don’t want payments and credits for a wrongdoing as RGV encroached, owned and dilapidated my efforts on which I built my dreams," he further revealed.