Gold: Akshay Kumar lets us into the world of Tapan Das, and the video will leave you ROFL!

Actor Akshay Kumar’s penchant and quest to be a part of movies with a social message continues to attract eyeballs. As he is all geared up for his upcoming flick Gold which is based on the true events, the man is upbeat and has now shared a behind-the-scenes video which portrays what went into the making of his character Tapan Das.

In the video, we see Akshay’s character being extremely quirky and he is seen having a whale of a time on sets. Director of the movie, Reema Kagti also speaks about the inspiration behind the character of Tapan Das.

For those who came late, the story of Gold revolves around India’s first Olympic medal victory as an independent nation. Akshay essays the role of the coach of Indian Hockey Team that’s playing under British Raj. When the trailer released, audiences were in awe and Akshay’s look in the film also earned praises.

TV actress Mouni Roy makes her big screen debut opposite Akshay in this movie which also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal. Gold is up for release on August 15.