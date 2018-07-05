Gold character posters: Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh and others are soaking in the spirit

A family that tries together, wins together. This can pretty much sum up Akshay Kumar's Gold journey. The film is a fictional take on India's first gold as an independent nation in Olympics 1948. Behind every hero, there is a family that pushes him up. Here's Akshay's family that accompanied him till the GOLD. On his Instagram, he introduced us to the film's character through posters.

TV sensation Mouni Roy is making her Big Bollywood debut with this one. She plays Akshay's wife and looks like a quintessential Bengali beauty.

Kunal Kapoor is Akshay's fellow coach and a rider of the same dream.

Vineet Kumar Singh is a dedicated player and a 'leader' too. Waiting to find out how his leadership manifests.

Amit Sadh is an asset to the team. Looks determined enough!

Here's Sunny Kaushal, also the brother of the super talented Vicky Kaushal. We can't wait to see what magic he brings on-screen.

Gold releases on August 15.