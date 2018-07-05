home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Gold character posters: Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh and others are soaking in the spirit

First published: July 05, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Updated: July 05, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

A family that tries together, wins together. This can pretty much sum up Akshay Kumar's Gold journey. The film is a fictional take on India's first gold as an independent nation in Olympics 1948. Behind every hero, there is a family that pushes him up. Here's Akshay's family that accompanied him till the GOLD. On his Instagram, he introduced us to the film's character through posters.

TV sensation Mouni Roy is making her Big Bollywood debut with this one. She plays Akshay's wife and looks like a quintessential Bengali beauty.

Meet Mrs. Monobina Das, my wife. @imouniroy @excelmovies

Kunal Kapoor is Akshay's fellow coach and a rider of the same dream.

A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team. Meet Samrat. @kapoorkkunal @excelmovies

Vineet Kumar Singh is a dedicated player and a 'leader' too. Waiting to find out how his leadership manifests.

A true leader and a great player. Meet Imtiaz. @itsvineetsingh @excelmovies

Amit Sadh is an asset to the team. Looks determined enough!

When he starts playing, the opposition becomes the spectator. Meet Raghubir Pratap Singh. @theamitsadh @excelmovies

Here's Sunny Kaushal, also the brother of the super talented Vicky Kaushal. We can't wait to see what magic he brings on-screen.

Iske sirf naam mein hi nahi, game mein bhi bohot Himmat hain! Meet Himmat Singh. @sunsunnykhez @excelmovies

Gold releases on August 15.

