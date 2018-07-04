Gold: First song featuring Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy to release on July 6

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming sports drama Gold is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The trailer of the film recently made it to internet and gained praises from all corners. Following which, the first song of the film is now on its way! Get ready for Gold’s first song featuring Akshay and Mouni which is going to be a slow melody. It is all set to be unveiled on July 6.

The song, reportedly, is titled Naino Ne Baandhi and is shot in Mumbai. It is going to be a romantic track that will showcase Akshay and Mouni’s chemistry. It is sung by Yasser Desai and written by Akro.

Gold is set in 1948 and is based on the story of the Hockey team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation on August 12, 1948. Directed by Reema Kagti, the story revolves around the character of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Also starring Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, and Sunny Kaushal, the patriotic movie releases on August 15 2018.

Besides Gold, Akshay also has Kesari and 2.0 in his books, which are slated to release in 2019.