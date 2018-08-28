Gold makes a slow and steady walk, finally enters the Rs 100 crore club!

Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Gold, hit the box office with a bang. The film, which clashed with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate, raked in over Rs 1 crore on its first day. And now, two weeks post its release, the film has finally joined the Rs 100 crore club! That’s not all, this also marks Akshay’s ninth film to earn Rs 100 crore.

#Gold crosses ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 13... [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.45 cr. Total: ₹ 100.45 cr. India biz... Akshay Kumar’s ninth film in ₹ 100 cr Club. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2018

Considering its first day collection, the sports drama was expected to dominate the box office. However, it suffered a big drop in its second weekend because of Satyameva Jayate. The Milap Zaveri directional also performed impressively well at the box office, despite lagging behind Gold.

Gold also becomes 2018’s eighth film to cross this milestone, after Padmaavat, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Race 3 and Sanju. However, taking into account that so many films were able to rake in Rs 100 crore this year, trade analyst Taran Adarsh pointed out that the figure ‘is no longer a measure of a film’s success’.

Coming to Akshay, who was recently rewarded by Instagram for crossing the 20 million followers mark on the platform, will be next seen in Housefull 4, Kesari and Good News.