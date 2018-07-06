Gold song Naino Ne Baandhi: This Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy number will make you fall in love all over again

Reema Kagti's Gold is all set to send the patriotic waves all across the nation come Independence Day as that's when the film, which stars Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy is all set to hit the theatres. With the trailer that was dropped a few days back, the movie has managed to create a good buzz before its release. Today, the makers upped all the excitement by releasing the first song of the film. Titled Naino Ne Baandhi, this romantic number is picturised on Akshay and Mouni.

It shows the sweetly romantic and vulnerable moments between the two and we are sure after listening to this track, you will fall in love all over again. This is the kind of a song that would want to listen to while on a long drive with your significant other. The soothing number has been written by Arko while Yasser Desai has crooned it. Watch Naino Ne Baandhi from Gold right here:

Set in the backdrop of the pre-independence era, the film revolves around the life of a Bengali Hockey coach named Tapan Das and his aspirations. Mouni who is making her Bollywood debut with the film is playing Akshay's wife.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-Independence India. Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal. Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

How did you like Naino Ne Baandhi from Gold? Let us know in comments below.