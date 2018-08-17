Gold Tamba from Batti Gul Meter Chalu: We wasted our 2 mins 37 secs on this song, you don’t

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu was intriguing as Bollywood has not yet explored a story like this. The movie looked interesting, but blame it on the first song, we are now contemplating watching this film. The first track titled Gold Tamba has been released and we are so damn disappointed. We warn you to watch this song at your own risk.

Composed by Anu Malik, the tunes of this song are quite outdated. The music composer has tried to give a 90s touch but that doesn’t really impress us. Even Siddharth–Garima’s lyrics are quite ordinary. They are anything but funny or romantic. Nakash Aziz’s voice too doesn’t do wonders for the track.

The song features Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, and we haven’t seen them putting up such an average act, at least in recent times. Shahid’s antics are simply boring and Shraddha is just ordinary. We recently saw a song from Stree titled Nazar Na Lag Jaye and the actress was quite good in it and now, here’s Gold Tamba where she fails to impress. Every day is not a good day after all!

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is slated to release on September 21, 2018. It also stars Divyendu Sharma in a pivotal role.