GOLD teaser: Will you stand up for the National Anthem?

Have you wondered when it was that India won its first ever gold in Olympics as an independent nation? Or what it felt like to stand up for the British National anthem for more than 200 years? Akshay Kumar is taking us back to the era with his upcoming movie GOLD, which is a historical drama inspired from true events. The makers have now dropped the teaser of the movie, and it is nothing that you would expect.

What do you think when the words appear on your screen "Stand up for the National Anthem"?

Did you stand up to feel baffled?

Catch this magical story unfolding this Independence Day, that of a man who strove hard so we could stand for our own National Anthem, so our own flag could fly high at the Olympics.

The teaser has been attached with Salman Khan's Race 3, which hits the screens this Friday.

Gold will also star Mukkabaaz fame Vineet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and will mark the debut of TV actress Mouni Roy. Directed by Reema Kagti, it's produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment.