GOLD: The man and his incredible story that inspired the Akshay Kumar-starrer

GOLD struck a conversation since the day it was announced, and why not? It is not every day you get to hear about the first team that brought home an Olympics gold medal to India as an independent nation. The tricky teaser further stumped fans when it urged people to stand for the National Anthem, only to play that of England. The makers forced us to think and consider how we take freedom for granted. And then came the trailer, which further intrigued us with the question, Ab India free to ho gaya, lekin team hi nahi bacha, pointing out how freedom came at the cost of partition and lives lost. But who was the real hero who inspired the story? One surely wonders. Let’s dig into the diaries of the past to bring forth the events and the incredible man whose journey this movie unravels.

The role and story of the movie is inspired from the life of Balbir Singh, a freedom fighter’s son who was gifted a hockey stick and who cherished the dream to play for his independent nation and bring home the gold. The man was honoured with a Padma Shri in the year 1957. Balbir was an incredible player and an even better human being. One of the stories say that while he was questioned about the number of his jersey, i.e. 13, being unlucky, he calmly said that it is called ‘tera’ in most Indian languages, and it means God. India won the match, and they scored 13 goals. He was the man who led India to win three golds and two silvers in 1958 and 1962 Asian Games, respectively.

However, the producer of the movie, Ritesh Sidhwani denies semblance to any real life character in the movie, and said that it was not a biopic. He said though the circumstances were real and the happenings too, the characters are completely fictional. Well, one can see from the trailer the effort taken to make a thoroughly Punjabi Akshay Kumar look authentically Bengali.

Bengali or Punjabi, it’s the sentiment of being Indian that matters, and that’s how we won the Gold. Even though Balbir may not be a part of the movie as a character, his legacy is a part of its soul, and so is the spirit and dream of winning India’s first gold. Let’s look forward to this incredible journey, if you can ignore the weird accent Akshay is sporting.

Watch the trailer here, again.