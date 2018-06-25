Gold theatrical trailer: Akshay Kumar's Bengali accent might be a bit off, but we are still eagerly looking forward to this

With Reema Kagti's Gold, Akshay Kumar is adding yet another patriotic movie to his filmography. In this one, he plays Tapan Das, a character inspired by former hockey player and coach Balbir Singh Sr. The man was in the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th London Olympiad. It's definitely a historically significant tale. The sad part is that not many have heard it. So kudos to the makers for bringing this to the big screen. The theatrical trailer of the film has been dropped and it has surely upped all the excitement.

The dramatic trailer gives a good glimpse into the film and the characters that are being played by Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal and Vinit Kumar Singh. Watch the trailer of Gold here:

While Akshay has played the character of Tapan Das beautifully, the Bengali accent there is a tad bit off. We wonder if it was absolutely necessary for him to get an accent on. After all, it’s a film ‘inspired by true events’. Clearly the presence of Mouni, a Bengali herself, has had little impact on Akki’s accent.

The rest of the trailer, though, is pure ‘Gold’.

The good thing about Kumar is that he brings stories from the hinterland to national consciousness through his films. Be it Pad Man in which he played Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads, or in Rustom which starred him in the role of Naval Officer K. M. Nanavati, Akshay has become the quintessential face of the lesser known heroes of the country. He tells their story on the celluloid thereby putting it in front of a bigger audience. And when he is not depicting a real-life person on the big screen, he does a film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Many may call it a film that promoted BJP’s Swach Bharat Abhiyaan but frankly it takes guts to make a film on human excreta.

Of course, there has been a lot of criticism that has come his way because of these roles, although most of them were highly stupid. Like a set of people were not really on-board when Akshay, a Punjabi played Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is a South Indian. And all those nasty things that were said to him when he decided to auction the uniform that he wore in Rustom and give the proceeds to a charity.

All said an done, we might as well start calling him Bharat Kumar. He has come to know as the poster boy of pop patriotism. We are not sure if he is okay with being stereotyped, though. But then considering we have another patriotic movie, Kesari starring Akshay in the lead coming our way soon, it looks like there is no stopping Akshay from doing more such desh bhakti induced films.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Gold, releases on the Independence Day this year.