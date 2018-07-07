home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Gold vs Satyamev Jayate- Akshay Kumar has a subtle pinch for 'friend' John Abraham

Gold vs Satyamev Jayate- Akshay Kumar has a subtle pinch for 'friend' John Abraham

First published: July 07, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Updated: July 07, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

 

Bollywood is gearing up for yet another clash. John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate and Akshay Kumar's Gold are set to lock horns at the box office. This rumouredly brought in a bit of bitterness between the two friends, although they thoroughly denied so. Akshay was recently present at a song launch event of Gold and spoke on the same.

"It is true that he is my friend and I have learned that anyone can release their film with other actor's film so, next time, I will also do the same," he chuckled.

To give you a quick background check, John tried to his best to mend the news that suggested a tiff between him and Akshay. "Akshay is a friend, I wish him the best. Two films can release on the same day as both the films are of different genres," he was quoted by PTI.

Needless to say, Akshay has got back to his 'friend' with a pinch.

Earlier, John also put up a tweet, quashing rumours.

Well, in any case, all we look forward to, is watching two good films!

SHOW MORE
tags: #Akshay Kumar #Bollywood #clash #Entertainment #film #gold #John Abraham #Satyamev Jayate

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All