Gold vs Satyamev Jayate- Akshay Kumar has a subtle pinch for 'friend' John Abraham

Bollywood is gearing up for yet another clash. John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate and Akshay Kumar's Gold are set to lock horns at the box office. This rumouredly brought in a bit of bitterness between the two friends, although they thoroughly denied so. Akshay was recently present at a song launch event of Gold and spoke on the same.

"It is true that he is my friend and I have learned that anyone can release their film with other actor's film so, next time, I will also do the same," he chuckled.

To give you a quick background check, John tried to his best to mend the news that suggested a tiff between him and Akshay. "Akshay is a friend, I wish him the best. Two films can release on the same day as both the films are of different genres," he was quoted by PTI.

Needless to say, Akshay has got back to his 'friend' with a pinch.

Earlier, John also put up a tweet, quashing rumours.

Heard that my brother @akshaykumar and I are fighting..he would beat me up :) Sorry to disappoint but NO truth to this. The only explosions happening currently are on screen in Parmanu :) — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 30, 2018

Well, in any case, all we look forward to, is watching two good films!