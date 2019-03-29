‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the latest cover of Filmfare

Ranjini Maitra March 29 2019, 10.39 am March 29 2019, 10.39 am

Out of all fresh pairs that are introduced through the silver screen, not everyone hits gold. Doesn't matter whether you are an outcome of nepotism or not! Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt surely did hit gold. The two star-kids debuted together in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. That was the beginning of the duo stirring up great chemistry that continued with films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Varun and Alia are set to return with Kalank. Ahead of the film's release, they have appeared on the latest cover of Filmfare.

The steamy cover has the two striking an intimate pose, with Varun wearing just a black leather jacket while Alia looks absolutely sensuous in her smoky eyes and nude makeup. One look at the cover will tell you why their pairing is such a massive success. From reel to stills, Alia and Varun never fail to get it right. The cover rightly calls them the 'golden couple'...! *Majorly crushing*

For a change, though, the Kalank trailer doesn't give hints of a happy love story between the two. As per reports, the duo is intensely in love but Alia gets married to Aditya Roy Kapur. Varun, who plays a character called Zafar, is said to be embroiled in a communal tension which eventually unfolds the deepest secrets of an influential family during the '40s in the pre-independence era.

That all sounds interesting. But most of all, we love how Kalank is looking and feeling already. From a stellar and starry cast to grand visuals and powerful music, all elements of a hit film are already present.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film releases in theatres on 19th April.