Goldie Behl updates fans on Sonali Bendre's health

After getting diagnosed with high-grade cancer, Sonali Bedre is undergoing a treatment in New York. It was with a heartfelt message that Sonali announced to the world about her illness. Her friends and family have been by her side ever since.
Now her husband Goldie Behl has shared an update on her health that's giving us hope. Goldie took to Twitter to share that Sonali's health is stable and she is undergoing the treatment without any complication.
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.🙏
When Sonali announced about her illness a few weeks back, Akshay Kumar had rushed to meet Sonali in New York. Good comes to good and all our prayers are with Sonali Bendre. She is a tough soul, a true warrior and it can be derived from how she broke the news of her cancer to her son. We can't even imagine how difficult it would have been for a mother to tell her 12-year-old son that she is suffering from cancer, but Sonali did it and like a true hero, her son has become her strength while fighting this dreadful disease.More power to you Sonali.