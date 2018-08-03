Goldie Behl updates fans on Sonali Bendre's health

After getting diagnosed with high-grade cancer, Sonali Bedre is undergoing a treatment in New York. It was with a heartfelt message that Sonali announced to the world about her illness. Her friends and family have been by her side ever since.

Now her husband Goldie Behl has shared an update on her health that's giving us hope. Goldie took to Twitter to share that Sonali's health is stable and she is undergoing the treatment without any complication.

Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.🙏 — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018

When Sonali announced about her illness a few weeks back, Akshay Kumar had rushed to meet Sonali in New York. Good comes to good and all our prayers are with Sonali Bendre. She is a tough soul, a true warrior and it can be derived from how she broke the news of her cancer to her son. We can't even imagine how difficult it would have been for a mother to tell her 12-year-old son that she is suffering from cancer, but Sonali did it and like a true hero, her son has become her strength while fighting this dreadful disease.

More power to you Sonali.