Goldie Behl reacts after BJP MLA Ram Kadam jumps the gun on Sonali Bendre

Amid severe illness and pain, Sonali Bendre continues to battle cancer with a brave smile on her face. While her friends, colleagues and fans shower the choicest of love and blessings on her, death hoax creators are at work once more! Even BJP MLA Ram Kadam fell prey to one of them and announced Sonali's demise on Twitter, drawing flak later. The incident has now triggered a response from Sonali's husband Goldie Behl.
In his latest tweet, without specifically naming anyone, Goldie urges all of us to be more responsible while using social media and 'unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of those involved'.
However, Kadam who represents Mumbai's Ghatkopar constituency later apologised for the misinformation and wished Sonali a speedy recovery.
The actor who is presently undergoing a treatment in New York is keeping up a great show of positivity and courage. Many thousand kilometres away, Sonali is in the constant company of loved ones and can't thank them enough.
View this post on Instagram
I've said it before and I’ll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
After she was diagnosed with the illness, she also let go of her beautiful, lustrous hair, evoking splashes of emotions among fans.
View this post on Instagram
In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.” The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through. 🤞🌞 Thank you @tomoarakawa for making this a chic transition from long to short!
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
But the lady truly knows how to embrace herself without conditions. She is in love with herself and so are we!
View this post on Instagram
Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called "A Gentleman in Moscow" by @amortowles. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can't wait to start reading it! #SonalisBookClub
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
Wish you the quickest recover, Sonali...