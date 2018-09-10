image
Monday, September 10th 2018
English
Goldie Behl reacts after BJP MLA Ram Kadam jumps the gun on Sonali Bendre

Bollywood

Goldie Behl reacts after BJP MLA Ram Kadam jumps the gun on Sonali Bendre

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 10 2018, 12.18 pm
back
BJP MLABollywoodCancerdeath hoaxEntertainmentGoldie BehlRam KadamSonali Bendre
nextAamir Khan turns maseeha for Dangal technician
ALSO READ

Sui Dhaaga: How a real accident made its way to the reel

Chandni in Switzerland! Sridevi to be honoured in Swiss

When Vicky Kaushal didn’t make it to Abhishek Bachchan’s picture