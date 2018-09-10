Goldie Behl reacts after BJP MLA Ram Kadam jumps the gun on Sonali Bendre

Amid severe illness and pain, Sonali Bendre continues to battle cancer with a brave smile on her face. While her friends, colleagues and fans shower the choicest of love and blessings on her, death hoax creators are at work once more! Even BJP MLA Ram Kadam fell prey to one of them and announced Sonali's demise on Twitter, drawing flak later. The incident has now triggered a response from Sonali's husband Goldie Behl.

In his latest tweet, without specifically naming anyone, Goldie urges all of us to be more responsible while using social media and 'unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of those involved'.

However, Kadam who represents Mumbai's Ghatkopar constituency later apologised for the misinformation and wished Sonali a speedy recovery.

About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour . Since last two days .. I pray to God for her good health & speedy recovery — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2018

The actor who is presently undergoing a treatment in New York is keeping up a great show of positivity and courage. Many thousand kilometres away, Sonali is in the constant company of loved ones and can't thank them enough.

After she was diagnosed with the illness, she also let go of her beautiful, lustrous hair, evoking splashes of emotions among fans.

But the lady truly knows how to embrace herself without conditions. She is in love with herself and so are we!

Wish you the quickest recover, Sonali...