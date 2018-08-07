Gold's Monobina: Bongs swinging to jazz will chase away your mid-week blues

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has struck gold, once again, with a foot-tapping jazz number for the historical sports drama film, Gold. Akshay Kumar, who essays the role of Tapan Das in the film, channels his inner bengali babu in the song Monobina. The song also sees Amith Sadh and Mouni Roy swinging to the tune. The number is a pleasantly audacious mix of Bengali and swing.

The song is populated with glimmering dresses and suave dance moves that'll transport you to the forgotten era of jazz. Monobina starts for with female vocals that Akshay Kumar breaks into, tempting Mouni Roy to dance. While the coy Roy is initially hesitant, she eventually steals the limelight with her enchanting moves.

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold is a historical sports drama. The film is said to be inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal and traces the

‘golden era’ of Indian hockey. Akshay Kumar plays the protagonist, Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreamt of playing hockey for an independent India. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and is set for a nationwide release on 15th August, 2018, India's Independence Day.