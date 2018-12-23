Golmaal 5: The Super five are back with the next instalment to roll next year!

While Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are in talks to come together in the filmmaker’s next action drama, we have come to know that Shetty’s blockbuster franchise Golmaal with its fifth version is also being planned for next year. Golmaal 5 starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor will begin shooting by end of 2019 and look at a Diwali 2020 release. The fourth instalment to the Golmaal series, Golmaal Again (2017) was a supernatural comedy film, directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, written by Sajid-Farhad and Yunus Sajawal and besides the above actors, it also starred Tabu and Parineeti Chopra.

Says a trade source, “Talks are on between Rohit and his co-producers Reliance Entertainment to begin the fifth part of the Golmaal franchise by next year as they want a Diwali 2020 release. If Rohit and Akshay’s movie begins by March-April next year, Rohit will wrap it up before Diwali as he shoots very fast. Buzz is the Golmaal 5 script is ready but all the five actors need a narration. Rohit has apparently given them a hint of what the storyline is. Ajay Devgn, Kunal, Tusshar, Shreyas and Arshad have heard about it while they shot for Simmba. Replying to a question at a press conference for Simmba, Rohit had confirmed to the media that the song Aankh Marey starring, Arshad, Kunal, Shreyas and Tusshar had made a ‘five’ gesture hinting that Golmaal 5 was next though he had added that he didn't know when they would start working on it. It was a coming together of sorts for Team Golmaal in Simmba."

The source adds that as the Golmaal franchise is among the most successful franchises in Bollywood and Golmaal fans are waiting for the next instalment, all the stars are eagerly waiting to begin shooting for it. However, the lead actress may remain a question. “It will be a tossup between Rohit’s favorite actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Golmaal Again’s lead actress Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti had delivered a fine performance and may do a repeat in Golmaal 5. Tabu may also make an appearance in Golmaal 5 as her character Anna Matthew was much-loved in it but as something else. The film will begin shoot by December next year and will be complete by the first quarter of 2020. Right now Rohit is contemplating between these two movies – Akshay Kumar’s next and Golmaal 5 and will begin whichever is ready first.”

On its opening day, Golmaal Again grossed INR 30.10 crore net, one of the highest openings for a Bollywood film in 2017 and by the end of the first week, the film grossed INR 135 crore.