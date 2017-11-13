Golmaal Again beats PK, inches towards Rs 200 Cr landmark

Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again was an instant hit as soon as it hit the box office. Setting new records, the movie film is slowly inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark and estimates say that it will cross the mark soon. Aamir Khan’s record for PK has been broken with Golmaal Again crossing the Rs 35 crore mark in the Gujarat-Saurashtra belt, thereby beating the previous record holder PK (Rs 33 crore) by two crores.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday tweeted that Golmaal Again is all set to enter the Rs 200 Cr by week 4. He also gave out specific details of the movie’s revenue by posting the earnings of the movie showing the count each day.

#GolmaalAgain continued its VICTORY MARCH in Week 3... All set to cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 3.69 cr, Sun 4.85 cr, Mon 1.25 cr, Tue 1.02 cr, Wed 1.06 cr, Thu 1.11 cr. Total: ₹ 197.96 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2017

Internationally, the film’s earnings stand at Rs 300 crore. The box office awaits the next big release in the form Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film is set to hit theatres on December 1, giving Ajay’s blockbuster enough time to earn some more revenue.

Golmaal Again has also earned much appreciation for holding its ground in the face of stiff competition. The movie released alongside Aamir’s Secret Superstar. It is now the top-selling picture of the year only after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The movie is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise. The film stars Ajay, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade. The movie portrays horror comedy, a rare genre in the Indian film Industry.